Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 27.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 4,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,469 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.19M, up from 14,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $134.51. About 8.76 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,609 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.33M, down from 26,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $741.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 22.08M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 245,508 shares to 389,171 shares, valued at $57.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,351 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Among 49 analysts covering Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), 34 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Nvidia Corporation had 232 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 17 report. As per Tuesday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 4 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Mkt Perform” on Friday, August 7. As per Tuesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, July 15 by Wells Fargo. On Sunday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, August 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 10 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Washington Tru Bank & Trust owns 4,625 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 497,243 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Winfield has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 720 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability invested 0.4% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Family Firm, Maryland-based fund reported 1,880 shares. Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,265 shares. Kessler Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 7,495 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 37,860 shares. Duncker Streett invested in 450 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 102,137 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Qs Investors holds 0.03% or 10,098 shares. Guinness Asset Management invested in 28,250 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Hills Comml Bank Trust holds 7,193 shares. 40,092 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $32.48 million activity. Kress Colette sold $3.08 million worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, September 19. $12,046 worth of stock was sold by Byron Michael on Tuesday, September 4.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Management Presents at Barclays Global TMT Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avoid AMD: The Bull Thesis Is Flawed – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Thestreet.com published: “Nvidia’s Gaming Transition Spells an Opportunity for Patient Investors – TheStreet Tech” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. NVIDIA – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Nvidia Dump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. has $310 highest and $11 lowest target. $189.19’s average target is 21.07% above currents $156.27 stock price. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 27 by Oppenheimer. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 25 report. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Guggenheim maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, September 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $256 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 11. On Wednesday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, February 12 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 28 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.24 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $388.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 328 shares to 499 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple supplier shares sink on latest news – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pro: Apple’s Chart Shows No Major Trends Are Broken (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Benzinga” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/27/2018: WATT, DCAR, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Prepare For An Entry – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAPL, AMT, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood And White has invested 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 40,812 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Delta Mngmt Llc reported 38,738 shares stake. Hwg LP stated it has 4.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 2,458 shares. Mengis Mngmt Inc owns 42,468 shares or 5.27% of their US portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 67,246 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 2.21% or 4.12M shares. Srb, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,475 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt invested in 0.51% or 8,704 shares. Randolph Inc invested in 192,759 shares. Ensemble Mngmt Limited Com reported 92,575 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp stated it has 38,674 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisory Limited Co reported 3,365 shares stake. Bb&T Corporation invested in 1.77% or 437,374 shares.