Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 10.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 11,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85 million, down from 102,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 6.03 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.49M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.52. About 117,668 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 68.55% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.55% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 24.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.7 per share. SYF’s profit will be $625.31 million for 6.73 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.40% negative EPS growth.

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc, which manages about $3.09 billion and $116.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 19,198 shares to 30,933 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $3.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 25,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $15.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synlogic Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.54 million activity. Baracchini Edgardo Jr had sold 50,000 shares worth $2.01 million. $48,054 worth of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares were sold by STAFFORD JOHN S III.