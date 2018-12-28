Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 7.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 40,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 559,922 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.98 million, up from 519,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.86. About 79,060 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 24.82% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc bought 4,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,716 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.96 million, up from 66,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 1.72M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Medtronic had 103 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 25 report. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 7 by Needham. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight”. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, October 9 report. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 23. The firm has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, April 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Monday, February 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $95 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of MDT in report on Friday, September 4 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 3,818 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Garrison Fincl reported 38,869 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs owns 288,953 shares. Hikari Power Limited owns 50,700 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 26,362 are owned by Patten Group Inc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.43% or 53,295 shares. 1.77 million were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tcw Gru Incorporated accumulated 888,267 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Violich Cap Inc stated it has 17,468 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Long Road Counsel Llc owns 6,400 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital has invested 0.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ancora Ltd Liability Company has 0.39% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sol Cap Company invested in 0.15% or 5,674 shares.

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 8,784 shares to 12,058 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,330 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $52.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 275,752 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $646.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 834,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BFAM shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 54.75 million shares or 1.83% less from 55.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 91,944 shares. Bessemer Group reported 10,605 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 2,440 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0% or 105 shares. Profit Inv Lc stated it has 12,174 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 96,179 shares in its portfolio. 91,130 are owned by Kennedy Cap. 8,284 were reported by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Welch Capital Prtn reported 55,977 shares. 65 were reported by Next Finance Group. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 1.60 million shares. Oakbrook Ltd holds 3,225 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Victory has 0.06% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Connecticut-based Chilton Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Among 11 analysts covering Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Bright Horizons has $125 highest and $59 lowest target. $110.60’s average target is -0.23% below currents $110.86 stock price. Bright Horizons had 40 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 9 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) on Friday, September 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, November 9. The stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 10 by William Blair. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, January 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 19.