Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 2,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22 million, up from 33,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $157.3. About 1.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 13.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 90,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 751,268 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.13 million, up from 660,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 284 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 14.72% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 3,815 shares to 182,216 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 8,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,260 shares, and cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Among 7 analysts covering Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Heritage Insurance Holdings had 23 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, April 10 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 9 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Tuesday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Wood. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 3. As per Tuesday, October 20, the company rating was upgraded by JMP Securities. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 17 by Citigroup. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of HRTG in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating. Wood maintained Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) on Monday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of HRTG in report on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Tuesday, January 23 report. Rosenblatt initiated Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, September 9. Rosenblatt has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Gabelli downgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, December 1 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, January 17, the company rating was downgraded by Longbow. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2.