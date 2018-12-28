First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 40.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,923 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92 million, up from 9,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.52. About 3.62M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor (SU) by 6.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 112,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.39M, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 3.25M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 9.18% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Consulate invested in 2,858 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,817 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 14,090 shares. 71,409 were accumulated by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 552,735 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Incorporated accumulated 48,949 shares. Zacks Invest Management accumulated 676,445 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Foothills Asset Mngmt Limited has 10,766 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 841,046 shares. California-based Aperio Group Inc Ltd has invested 1.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paragon Capital Ltd owns 64,171 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank accumulated 1.38% or 122,281 shares. Ls Invest Ltd reported 84,496 shares. Longer Invs has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,028 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. 166,695 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $24.41 million were sold by Fasolo Peter. Kapusta Ronald A also sold $1.08 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. Shares for $38.60 million were sold by Gorsky Alex. 1,000 shares were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D, worth $133,910 on Friday, December 14. The insider PRINCE CHARLES bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731. $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Duato Joaquin.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, June 2. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, April 13 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 22. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 25 with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 4 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 18 by Leerink Swann. Piper Jaffray reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 5 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Stifel Nicolaus.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $474.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 3,987 shares to 105,763 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,896 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 11.14 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Suncor Energy Inc. had 38 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, April 5. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $54 target in Monday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) on Friday, October 13 with “Overweight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) on Sunday, April 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, October 30 the stock rating was upgraded by National Bank Canada to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 21 by Edward Jones. The stock of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, January 11. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Thursday, June 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 16 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by TD Securities given on Wednesday, November 18.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) by 199,900 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $710.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS) by 1,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX).

