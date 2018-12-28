Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by 8.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 167,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.61 million, down from 182,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.69. About 178,843 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 17.39% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 21.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 14,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,736 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68M, up from 65,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 13.96M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico

Among 13 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $3.45 EPS, up 114.29% or $1.84 from last year’s $1.61 per share. NXST’s profit will be $159.40 million for 5.48 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.74% EPS growth.

Since August 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $3.68 million activity. 7,392 shares were sold by RYDER ELIZABETH, worth $598,904 on Thursday, September 20. On Friday, September 14 the insider McNabb Lisbeth sold $112,980. 1,000 shares valued at $82,300 were sold by ALFORD ANDREW on Monday, August 27. 7,262 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) shares with value of $602,015 were sold by Russell Blake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold NXST shares while 78 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.89 million shares or 4.42% less from 50.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Com owns 41,061 shares. Gabelli Funds accumulated 115,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northern invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Waratah Cap Advisors Ltd reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 68,520 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 166,900 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 26,406 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Boothbay Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Franklin Resources accumulated 0% or 35,477 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 46,650 shares. Act Ii Lp holds 9.51% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 167,246 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com reported 288,237 shares stake. New York-based Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90 million and $152.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 9,800 shares to 11,817 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.