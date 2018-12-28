Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 37.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 1,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $246.52. About 768,769 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 13,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,395 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.90 million, down from 82,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $68.29. About 4.69 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sns Fincl Gp Lc reported 19,575 shares stake. Etrade Cap Management Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hendley, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,496 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc holds 0.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 69,395 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.33% or 9.41 million shares in its portfolio. Holt Limited Company Dba Holt Prtnrs Lp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Endurance Wealth Inc reported 104,659 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 0.3% stake. Apriem Advsrs has invested 3.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moller has 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,883 shares. Atlas Browninc has 46,770 shares. Clean Yield has invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 105,502 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd. The Texas-based Mgmt has invested 0.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $6.53 million activity. 7,562 shares were sold by Rosenthal David S, worth $614,337 on Tuesday, December 4. $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. Wojnar Theodore J Jr also sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. Another trade for 9,522 shares valued at $746,620 was sold by Spellings James M Jr. $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Hansen Neil A. Verity John R sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 103 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 2 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, August 24. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $76.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital on Monday, June 5 to “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, April 30. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $79 target. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Long-Term Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 7 by Hilliard Lyons. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Tuesday, January 12 report. Credit Agricole initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, December 15 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Monday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, August 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Tudor Pickering on Tuesday, January 26.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.55 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $744.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,406 shares to 53,401 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. Nelson Steven H sold $2.16 million worth of stock or 8,142 shares. $1.51 million worth of stock was sold by WILENSKY GAIL R on Wednesday, September 12. The insider HOOPER MICHELE J sold 5,000 shares worth $1.32 million. WILSON D ELLEN sold 15,393 shares worth $4.07 million. Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $44,796 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, November 9.

