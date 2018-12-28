Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 14.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,903 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30M, down from 63,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 4.35 million shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N

Family Firm Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Firm Inc bought 852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10 million, up from 2,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Firm Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $317.14. About 4.34M shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air

Another recent and important International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Bank of America’s Favorite Stock Ideas For 2019 – Benzinga” on December 27, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. International Paper Company had 86 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, May 3. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Tuesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. As per Friday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70.0 target in Thursday, January 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, May 29 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 7,100 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 0.45% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 44,452 shares. Financial Architects owns 2,751 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sasco Capital Incorporated Ct accumulated 1.21 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 760,200 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc invested in 0% or 8,099 shares. Old Natl National Bank In invested in 296,070 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Bank & Trust reported 18,199 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 158,971 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Co holds 5.08M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 189,660 shares in its portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 18,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James & invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $334.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4,991 shares to 78,012 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,426 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. On Wednesday, September 19 SIMS JOHN V sold $256,821 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 4,725 shares. Ribieras JeanMichel sold $542,049 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Wednesday, September 19.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 28.35% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.27 per share. IP’s profit will be $660.19M for 6.19 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, April 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $455 target. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, February 4 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 12 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. Jefferies maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, March 24 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy” on Thursday, January 14. As per Thursday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 0.97% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 1.01% or 6,023 shares in its portfolio. Boston And owns 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,571 shares. 7,470 were accumulated by Garde Capital Inc. 800 were accumulated by Neumann Capital Mngmt Llc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 174,970 shares. 2,282 were reported by Saybrook Nc. Financial Advisory accumulated 3,973 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 548 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 1.59% stake. 23,075 are owned by Koshinski Asset Management. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 4.74% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 114,786 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 13,863 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 11,936 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mgmt holds 8,035 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s Wishlist: 106 Deliveries For Christmas – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Boeing CFO Talks Buybacks, Future Of Aerospace With Cramer (NYSE:BA) – Benzinga” published on December 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing’s Cancellation Battle With Fast Grower – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Boeing Is Propping Up the Dow – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing In November: Not Exciting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.