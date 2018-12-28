Auxier Asset Management increased Facebook Inc. (FB) stake by 577.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management acquired 9,435 shares as Facebook Inc. (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 11,070 shares with $1.82M value, up from 1,635 last quarter. Facebook Inc. now has $386.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 3,970 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CleanTechnica: Elon Deletes SpaceX & Tesla Facebook Pages (After Discovering Them); 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Walden Expresses Concern Facebook Hasn’t ‘Matured’; 27/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Burgess: Dr. Burgess Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 09/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Facebook, Inc. IPO Securities Litigation; 06/04/2018 – Consumer groups to approach FTC over Facebook’s facial recognition; 15/05/2018 – Some big advertisers have expressed frustration with the measurability â€” or lack of it â€” around ads on Facebook; 06/03/2018 – Facebook is under fire for a survey that asked users if they thought the company should host content from sexual predators and violent extremists

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) stake by 7.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)’s stock declined 2.26%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 24,500 shares with $8.51M value, down from 26,500 last quarter. O’reilly Automotive Inc now has $27.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $343.12. About 583,277 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 23,273 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 15,766 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0.13% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 1.16 million shares. Barr E S accumulated 0.64% or 18,822 shares. Boston Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,965 shares. 13,022 are owned by Massmutual Company Fsb Adv. Legacy stated it has 6,300 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,408 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp Inc holds 11 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 0.07% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Oh has invested 0.4% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). State Street reported 0.09% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Schroder Management Group holds 1,240 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0.04% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $30.23 million activity. $1.63 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by KRAUS SCOTT E. 5,000 shares were sold by FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM, worth $1.50 million. OREILLY DAVID E sold $6.61 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Shares for $1.65 million were sold by WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY on Tuesday, August 21. 12,526 shares were sold by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN, worth $4.40 million on Friday, November 9. $132,513 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39M for 22.87 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $408 highest and $274 lowest target. $369.88’s average target is 7.80% above currents $343.12 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 13 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. Morgan Stanley maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Bank of America maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) rating on Monday, September 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $390 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, November 6. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, July 26. The company was maintained on Friday, December 14 by Raymond James. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Among 21 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Facebook has $265 highest and $150 lowest target. $184.16’s average target is 36.90% above currents $134.52 stock price. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 26 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 27 by Edward Jones. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FB in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, September 4. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 70 insider sales for $1.48 billion activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $9.94 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, August 14. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $120,000 were sold by Stretch Colin. $95.38M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Shares for $509,438 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. On Thursday, November 15 Taylor Susan J.S. sold $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,112 shares. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $300,102. On Tuesday, November 13 Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.45 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 38,164 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Diligent Llc holds 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,482 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,528 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 4.98M shares. Chesapeake Asset Lc owns 2,137 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,226 shares. Lomas Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 105,806 shares. The Ohio-based Parkwood Limited Liability has invested 3.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 0.61% or 27,955 shares. Beach Counsel Pa reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ww Investors has 1.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel stated it has 92,051 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Argi Services Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Centre Asset Mngmt invested 3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Washington Tru Company holds 0.98% or 111,601 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 38,618 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.