New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 14.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired 6,900 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock declined 0.90%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 56,070 shares with $3.80 million value, up from 49,170 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $38.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 3.25M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) is expected to pay $0.35 on Jan 28, 2019. (NYSE:CPB) shareholders before Jan 8, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Campbell Soup Co’s current price of $33.50 translates into 1.04% yield. Campbell Soup Co’s dividend has Jan 9, 2019 as record date. Nov 29, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 3.88M shares traded or 23.60% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 23.46% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Agreement With Retiring CEO Denise M. Morrison Includes Two Years of Base Salary; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N SAYS KEITH R. MCLOUGHLIN APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – PERFORMANCE IN QTR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY BOTH EXECUTION-RELATED AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis has $73 highest and $68 lowest target. $72.67’s average target is 25.29% above currents $58 stock price. Prologis had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 24. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $72 target in Tuesday, December 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Bank of America.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 6,100 shares to 4,400 valued at $1.41M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 27,300 shares and now owns 521,550 shares. Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Asset Management reported 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,522 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Axa reported 929,787 shares stake. Asset Strategies invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0.14% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 882,080 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Com owns 2.92M shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 5,900 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares invested in 0.55% or 54,491 shares. Hgk Asset stated it has 4,188 shares. Miles owns 18,560 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.06% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Smithfield Tru Communication stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 17,240 are held by Convergence. Perkins Coie Trust reported 632 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 52 investors sold Campbell Soup Company shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 154.02 million shares or 4.27% less from 160.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 72,371 are held by M&T Bankshares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 161,175 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited owns 13,522 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 507,194 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 88,732 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 8,221 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 43,195 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 0.2% stake. Brown Advisory invested in 286,183 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd Lc stated it has 6,367 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glob Endowment Lp reported 0.8% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Pennsylvania Com accumulated 12,959 shares. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.02% or 56,219 shares. Korea Corp invested in 62,441 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup has $4200 highest and $33 lowest target. $39.40’s average target is 17.61% above currents $33.5 stock price. Campbell Soup had 8 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. UBS maintained Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Friday, August 31 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, November 26 report.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets branded food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $10.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. It has a 56.78 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.