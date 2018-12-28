Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com (JKHY) by 19.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 34,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.34 million, down from 173,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $125.88. About 245,001 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,684 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $311,000, down from 33,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 7.25 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center

Among 8 analysts covering Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Jack Henry had 21 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, September 17 by Robert W. Baird. Stephens maintained the shares of JKHY in report on Thursday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 23. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Stephens. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets maintained Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) rating on Sunday, September 17. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $96.0 target.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FactSet Means Both Growth And Value – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates declares $0.37 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Jack Henry (JKHY) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Zacks.com” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Join S&P 500; EQT, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), MasTec (MTZ) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Superior Energy Services (SPN), United Natural Foods (UNFI) to Join S&P SmallC – StreetInsider.com” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv: A Solid Fintech Firm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JKHY shares while 141 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 3.64% more from 64.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jacobson And Schmitt Limited Co has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Oppenheimer & holds 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 8,552 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Fred Alger Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 315 shares. Frontier Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Tributary Cap Management Ltd Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Penobscot Inv Management Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 7,171 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1,710 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has 1,210 shares. Hikari Power holds 13,700 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv owns 8,000 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Legacy Private Trust has 0.11% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 5,860 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,841 shares. Fdx Advisors has 0.04% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Kennedy Cap Mgmt, Missouri-based fund reported 1,295 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.40 million activity. PRIM JOHN F sold $996,174 worth of stock or 6,329 shares.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 1,635 shares to 4,553 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $66.47M for 36.59 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.81 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 16,309 were accumulated by Finance Architects. 3,517 are owned by Of Vermont. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Inc Llc holds 3.2% or 357,570 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 426 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 244,025 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.52M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 44,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 0.21% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.71 million shares. Dynamic Capital Mgmt accumulated 13,975 shares. Markston Int Lc accumulated 0% or 75 shares. 29,793 were reported by Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability. Trust Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 93,937 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.64M shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “CenturyLink Internet Outage: What We Know – Investorplace.com” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What CenturyLink’s Debt Means For Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Could CenturyLink Be a Millionaire Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Market Remains Wrong On This 13% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) UBS 46th Annual Global Media & Communication Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $141,160 worth of stock. POST GLEN F III sold $3.60M worth of stock or 150,000 shares.