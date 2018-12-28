Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Logmein Inc. (LOGM) by 32.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel bought 4,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69 million, up from 14,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Logmein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 165,143 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 1.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 5,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 450,994 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.74M, up from 445,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $107.02. About 2.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch

Among 15 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LogMeIn had 60 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 27. Needham maintained it with “Strong-Buy” rating and $84 target in Thursday, September 3 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 3 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, April 29 by Dougherty & Company. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 9 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on Friday, October 23 with “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 7 by Cowen & Co. TheStreet upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140.0 target in Sunday, October 8 report. Robert W. Baird downgraded LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on Friday, July 27 to “Neutral” rating.

Aurora Investment Counsel, which manages about $238.26M and $210.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 94,534 shares to 14,049 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 23,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,272 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $5.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mufg Americas reported 85 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 78,553 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 90,664 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 421 shares. 720,929 are owned by Dimensional Fund Lp. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Management has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ftb owns 208 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 66,129 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 4,800 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ledyard Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 91,800 shares. Bluestein R H & Company invested in 3,500 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $25.90 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,341 shares worth $144,436. $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9. $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by Parker Mary Jayne.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.19% or 30,311 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 22,450 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Indiana-based fund reported 40,163 shares. Leisure Capital Management has 5,074 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 30,945 were reported by Aldebaran. Cadinha And Llc reported 4,284 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Choate Invest Advisors holds 14,607 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.78% or 23,231 shares. Peak Asset Limited Liability Company reported 3.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hollencrest Mngmt holds 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10,540 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 50,000 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,221 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Harvest Mgmt Inc stated it has 5,738 shares. Security accumulated 37,913 shares.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17,948 shares to 368,205 shares, valued at $31.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,577 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 25 to “Hold”. As per Thursday, August 20, the company rating was downgraded by Bernstein. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Rosenblatt to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 3. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 14 by Drexel Hamilton. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, January 30 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $113 target in Thursday, February 18 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Topeka Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 16 by Loop Capital.