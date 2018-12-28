Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,508 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.65 million, down from 121,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $68.94. About 22.08 million shares traded or 46.89% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in J2 Global Communications (JCOM) by 12.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 46,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,573 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.98M, down from 360,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $69.1. About 12 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 5.86% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold JCOM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.27 million shares or 0.33% less from 45.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 3,633 shares. Visionary Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 21,394 shares. First Personal holds 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 70 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn has invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Blackrock has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 5.43M shares. Amer Century Cos has 19,060 shares. Boston Private Wealth owns 11,405 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Blair William Il accumulated 30,411 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 188,400 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 78,014 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc New York has 66,400 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Co owns 598,924 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Td Asset reported 3,900 shares. 71,696 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $93.65M for 9.09 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.75% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. j2 Global had 15 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, August 13. FBR Capital maintained it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, August 5 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 7 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, November 4 with “Mkt Perform”. Robert W. Baird initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, August 31 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by Citigroup. Citigroup upgraded j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) on Friday, April 1 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Citigroup. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, August 10. The firm has “Mkt Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, December 18.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “j2 Global to Participate at the Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference in London – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “j2 Global declares $0.435 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “JCOM Stock Might Be the Best Buy You Never Have Heard Of – Investorplace.com” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cloud stocks gain on Salesforce earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $1.69 million activity. 1,052 shares were sold by Dunn Steve P., worth $88,268 on Wednesday, August 29. 2,457 j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares with value of $199,445 were sold by ROSSEN JEREMY.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5,781 shares to 174,283 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil And Gas (NYSE:COG) by 124,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $6.53 million activity. Wojnar Theodore J Jr also sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. The insider Corson Bradley W sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26 million. 9,522 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr. $1.22 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. Rosenthal David S had sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.67 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $334.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,150 shares to 11,849 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 103 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 23 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Underperform”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, February 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Monday, November 26. The rating was initiated by Credit Agricole with “Outperform” on Tuesday, December 15. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 12. Hilliard Lyons initiated it with “Long-Term Buy” rating and $90 target in Wednesday, June 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, December 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 19 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 171,361 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc. Diligent Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sei Invests holds 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 370,978 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 44.44M shares. Stone Run Cap Lc invested in 0.18% or 4,579 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co holds 2.83% or 95,166 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 6,485 shares. Asset Management One Ltd invested in 1.21% or 6.92 million shares. Amarillo Comml Bank invested in 13,998 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Utd Fire Grp owns 1.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,000 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi has 0.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wills Financial Grp invested 2.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 205,964 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Legacy Cap Ptnrs owns 44,450 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rowan Relentless Gets More Time With Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon considers combining its Permian crude pipeline with Exxon-Plains JV – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon turns to wind, solar to help power Texas operations – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil: Getting Close To A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 28, 2018.