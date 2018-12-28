Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) is expected to pay $0.24 on Jan 30, 2019. (NYSE:GPS) shareholders before Jan 8, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Gap Inc’s current price of $26.14 translates into 0.93% yield. Gap Inc’s dividend has Jan 9, 2019 as record date. Nov 15, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 4.42M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 19.95% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its lntended Audience—and the Gap is Growing; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 17/05/2018 – Gap Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 22, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees Fiscal-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up Slightly; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N REAFFIRMS FY SHR VIEW $2.55 TO $2.70; 22/03/2018 – Mind the Gap: Women in Technology; 23/05/2018 – Bend Source: Bridging the Gap; 23/04/2018 – Old Navy to open 60 stores this year, driving Gap’s growth

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 58.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 6,100 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock declined 23.51%. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 4,400 shares with $1.41 million value, down from 10,500 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $11.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $232.43. About 969,878 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 12.98% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.97 billion. The firm offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap has $33 highest and $24 lowest target. $27.67’s average target is 5.85% above currents $26.14 stock price. Gap had 10 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Monday, August 27 to “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Friday, August 24. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Friday, October 19. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 18 to “Underweight”.

Among 6 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $360 highest and $258 lowest target. $325’s average target is 39.83% above currents $232.43 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $280 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, September 17. Barclays Capital maintained WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) rating on Thursday, July 5. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $275 target. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 31 by Argus Research. On Wednesday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 393.75% or $1.26 from last year’s $0.32 per share. WCG’s profit will be $78.99M for 36.78 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.55% negative EPS growth.