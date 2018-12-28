First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 16,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 917,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.04M, down from 934,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.97M market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 13,570 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.19% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 23.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.66 million, up from 208,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 32.11 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.72 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.03 million for 11.38 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

