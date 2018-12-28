Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 30 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,241 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.32 billion, down from 14,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 3.22M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) by 23.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 14,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,152 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.48M, up from 61,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 348,913 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 33.41% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, July 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $107 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 11 by Scotia Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Daiwa Securities on Thursday, January 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of UNP in report on Friday, August 18 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was downgraded by Aegis Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 22 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 27.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $957.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 56 shares to 3,536 shares, valued at $321.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.64 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $3.28 million were sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR on Monday, September 24.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $174,581 activity.

Among 8 analysts covering Granite Constr (NYSE:GVA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Granite Constr had 26 analyst reports since November 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, May 3 report. As per Friday, December 11, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 14. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 5 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 19 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $46 target in Wednesday, December 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, June 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.91, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold GVA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 42.61 million shares or 3.05% more from 41.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.