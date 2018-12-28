Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 401 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,364 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.60 million, down from 3,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1461.64. About 4,503 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE BOOSTED AMZN, JD, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 76.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 15,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,313 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.36. About 12.78 million shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 181 shares valued at $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $3.92M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Zapolsky David had sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02 million. Jassy Andrew R had sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70 million. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 2,055 shares worth $3.22 million. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.21 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 66.68 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South State Corp reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ipswich Invest Mgmt accumulated 3,332 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Kistler holds 499 shares. 77,293 are owned by Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.09 million shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 45,889 shares. Georgia-based Greatmark Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Stoneridge Investment Ltd Liability Co has 3.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). S R Schill And Associate reported 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Omers Administration holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,500 shares. 1,706 are owned by Telos Cap Inc. Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Liberty Management Inc owns 3,619 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 157,222 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $124.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 261,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. On Monday, December 3 the insider Beaty Anne L. sold $232,776. The insider Pope Lawrence J sold 2,000 shares worth $93,680.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $497.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 53,504 shares to 215,608 shares, valued at $23.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 28,048 shares. Mackenzie Corp invested in 2.75 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 1.48M shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 19,879 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd holds 0.1% or 17,360 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 16,339 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 3.60M shares. Moreover, Westwood Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.5% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 128,612 were accumulated by Moody Financial Bank Trust Division. Plante Moran invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Burke Herbert Bancshares has invested 0.33% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt Com stated it has 9,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 0.47% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.18 million shares. Caprock Gp Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 8,388 shares.