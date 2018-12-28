PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) had a decrease of 13.1% in short interest. PXGYF’s SI was 585,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 13.1% from 673,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5851 days are for PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)’s short sellers to cover PXGYF’s short positions. It closed at $0.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 28, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report $0.28 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 1,500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. HP’s profit would be $30.53M giving it 42.62 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s analysts see 47.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 1.89M shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c

Among 10 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 12 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Tuesday, September 25 to “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, December 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, November 19. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $64 target in Monday, December 3 report. JP Morgan maintained Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) rating on Friday, July 27. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $49 target. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Monday, October 29. As per Thursday, September 20, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. On Monday, October 1 the insider LINDSAY JOHN W sold $2.10M. Lennox Michael also sold $415,268 worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares. The insider Bell John R. sold 13,000 shares worth $782,168. The insider MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA sold $736,573.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $5.20 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 8.26M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 5,832 shares. Blume Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 166,720 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 10,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Llc accumulated 560,464 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 334,905 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund owns 33,600 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Arvest State Bank Trust Division holds 175,770 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Point72 Asset Lp reported 16,600 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. Pnc Finance Gp reported 0% stake.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products, and provision of related services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $357.06 million. It offers countertop and mobile E-payment Terminal to process a range of electronic payment types, including signature and PIN debit cards, credit cards, contactless/radio frequency identification cards, RF-enabled mobile phones, IC cards, and pre-paid gift and other stored-value cards. It has a 7.39 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and sells consumer activated devices and contactless devices, as well as E-payment Terminal software; and provides after-sales services.