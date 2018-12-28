Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 27.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 13,328 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock declined 19.70%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 35,922 shares with $1.96M value, down from 49,250 last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $9.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 2.47M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Analysts expect Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report $0.50 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. HFWA’s profit would be $18.41M giving it 14.51 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Heritage Financial Corporation’s analysts see 2.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 133,444 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has risen 1.87% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) stake by 5,460 shares to 7,354 valued at $852,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Israel Chemicals Ltd stake by 60,063 shares and now owns 78,803 shares. Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) was raised too.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 3,100.00% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. CF’s profit will be $138.47 million for 18.02 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 361.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold CF shares while 161 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 206.85 million shares or 6.53% less from 221.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patten Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 13,300 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 25,624 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Limited Co has 0.08% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 524,630 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). The Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Capital Fund stated it has 69,525 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). First Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Adams Natural Res Fund Inc invested in 101,600 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 343,049 shares. Financial holds 139 shares. Eminence Lp holds 3.53% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 3.94M shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 20,122 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. CF Industries Holdings had 9 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, November 2 to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, October 10 report. HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, October 2. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 11.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small businesses and general public in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 21.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Heritage Financial Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 30.58 million shares or 7.62% more from 28.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Financial has 286,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). California Public Employees Retirement reported 86,065 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Advisory Rech Inc reported 347,140 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.03% or 788,042 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co reported 7,709 shares. Gru Inc reported 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 951 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 48,135 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 26,580 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,091 shares.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $963,825 activity. The insider Spurling David A sold $22,540. CHARNESKI BRIAN sold $94,781 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) on Friday, July 27. 1,316 shares valued at $47,518 were sold by Hinson Donald on Friday, July 27. $518,378 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) was sold by VANCE BRIAN L on Monday, November 26. $36,258 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares were sold by CLEES JOHN A.

