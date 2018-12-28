Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 37.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 10,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,074 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.50 million, up from 28,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 3.25 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Praxair Inc. (PX) by 8.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 22,315 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 293,268 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.14M, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Praxair Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.37 million shares traded or 1442.90% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 28, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – Waiting Period for Proposed Business Combination Between Praxair, and Linde AG Under Canada’s Competition Act Expired, Satisfying a Closing Condition; 15/03/2018 – LINDE AG LING.DE SAYS MERGER PARTNERS CONTINUE TO WORK ON COMPLETING BUSINESS COMBINATION AS PLANNED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – PRAXAIR IGNS LONG-TERM PACT WITH SAMSUNG TO SUPPLY GASES; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Linde beats profit expectations, confirms full-year outlook; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 09/04/2018 – Linde/Praxair EC remedies scope still under discussion – sources [14:34 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – Correction to Linde-Praxair Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – Waiting Period for Proposed Business Combination between Praxair, Inc. and Linde AG Under the Competition Act (Canada) Expired, Satisfying a Closing Condition

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. On Friday, July 27 the insider Kapur Vimal sold $1.59 million. Shares for $4.06M were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna on Wednesday, November 21. DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Communication invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rothschild And Co Asset Management Us Inc owns 346,092 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,100 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 12,807 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. M Securities holds 0.83% or 19,045 shares in its portfolio. Seatown Holdg Pte Limited reported 23,601 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Montecito Comml Bank And Tru reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Exchange Management reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sunbelt Secs Incorporated holds 3,250 shares. Citizens And Northern accumulated 8,586 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation owns 129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,594 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Qs Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 89,919 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 8,612 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 12. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Vertical Research maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 18 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, January 28 by Jefferies. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, October 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 30.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, HON, DY and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, HON and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell bringing HQ to Charlotte following incentives bill passage – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Web.Com Group Inc (NASDAQ:WWWW) by 308,524 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $45.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 34,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,094 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold PX shares while 302 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 226 raised stakes. 200.17 million shares or 14.76% less from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patten Gp holds 5,875 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.03% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 696,784 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Company stated it has 5,420 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund Incorporated holds 1.16% or 49,200 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt Inc owns 13,000 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 144,224 shares. Madison Invest owns 1.24% invested in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 449,908 shares. One Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Shine Inv Advisory Service stated it has 0.02% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). 5,389 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company reported 485 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc owns 1,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartline Inv has 17,544 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 12,000 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Praxair (NYSE:PX), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Praxair had 59 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, May 30. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 2 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, March 27 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. CLSA maintained the shares of PX in report on Tuesday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, March 24 the stock rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 21. The stock of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Seaport Global. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, June 15. On Friday, August 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell”.