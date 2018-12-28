Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 2.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 49,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $110.44 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 1.67M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 23.19% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 49.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 51,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,147 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75M, down from 103,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 32.14M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.88 per share. LVS’s profit will be $673.66M for 14.93 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.69% EPS growth.

