Paragon Capital Management Has Lowered Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holding; Party City (PCTY) Sentiment Is 1.6

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) stake by 20.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 17,476 shares as Caseys Gen Stores (CASY)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 69,395 shares with $8.96B value, down from 86,871 last quarter. Caseys Gen Stores now has $4.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $127.66. About 127,055 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has declined 3.23% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Party City Corp (PCTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.08, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 107 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 67 sold and reduced their stock positions in Party City Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 28.90 million shares, up from 28.76 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Party City Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 55 Increased: 57 New Position: 50.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paylocity (PCTY) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on December 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paylocity Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2019, A Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “PCTY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Paylocity Announces Conference Call to Review Q1 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Paylocity (PCTY) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 18, 2018.

The stock increased 2.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.86. About 108,841 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has risen 39.36% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 70.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $2.64 million for 304.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Shaker Investments Llc Oh holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation for 53,040 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 1.52 million shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 536,730 shares. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Management Llc has invested 1.28% in the stock. Riverbridge Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 905,044 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold CASY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.91 million shares or 4.65% less from 33.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ledyard Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 25 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Schwab Charles Mgmt reported 235,630 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 2,772 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc invested in 0.03% or 7,160 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 164,743 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 8,917 shares. Mcf Limited Liability accumulated 45 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 4,351 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 210,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Management Limited Com has 0.22% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 15,800 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 18,359 shares.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Value Creation Plan Likely to Aid Casey’s (CASY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Stock Down Despite Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for December 10, 2018 : CASY, ASNA, NX, ASPU, SEAC – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: ENB, PNR, NRC, NDSN, CASY – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks From Top-Ranked Industries Ready to Explode in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.74 million activity. Johnson Brian Joseph sold $191,145 worth of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) on Wednesday, September 12. SUMMERS CINDI WEBB had sold 1,641 shares worth $210,048 on Thursday, September 13. The insider Walljasper William J sold 7,000 shares worth $945,350. $395,400 worth of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) shares were sold by HANDLEY TERRY W.

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) stake by 3,803 shares to 7,000 valued at $308.00M in 2018Q3. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 116,625 shares and now owns 121,761 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Casey’s General Stores had 6 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 12 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) rating on Thursday, August 23. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $96 target. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 4. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, September 12 by Wells Fargo.