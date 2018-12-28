Among 6 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Travelers Companies had 8 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. As per Monday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TRV in report on Friday, October 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, October 19 to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on Tuesday, December 11 to “Sector Perform” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of TRV in report on Tuesday, August 7 with “Neutral” rating. See The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform New Target: $133 Downgrade

19/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $149 New Target: $134 Downgrade

19/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $142 New Target: $136 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $141 Initiates Coverage On

07/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $118 New Target: $136 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $144 New Target: $149 Maintain

12/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $155 New Target: $144 Maintain

09/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140 New Target: $135 Maintain

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 32.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold 14,999 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 8.10%. The Paragon Capital Management Ltd holds 31,001 shares with $2.30M value, down from 46,000 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $52.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 1.54M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CSX’s profit will be $844.43 million for 15.54 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can CSX Corporation’s Stock Decline By 30% Next Year? – Forbes” on December 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Will CSX and Union Pacific Continue to Outperform in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on December 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is CSX A Bargain After Its Recent Correction? – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cowen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Cowen Joins Chorus Of Trucking Bears But Says 3PLs Are Safe – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Will The Recent Move In Natural Gas & Coal Prices Impact CSX Corp’s Coal Freight Business? – Forbes” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CSX had 11 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Monday, December 3 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Wednesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Tuesday, October 9 with “Underweight” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSX in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northstar Group stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Charter Trust Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 36,219 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 42,711 shares or 0.24% of the stock. First Manhattan accumulated 106,562 shares. Moreover, Cohen Mngmt Inc has 1.72% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fil has 1.11M shares. Davis R M holds 4,938 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 7.91M shares. Sun Life Financial reported 2,238 shares. Wespac Advisors Lc stated it has 8,842 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 7,492 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Decatur Mngmt Incorporated reported 2.21% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Beese Fulmer holds 0.3% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 20,558 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.87. About 545,437 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.49 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business and International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 13.27 P/E ratio. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty products, including commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation; and personal property, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, commercial property, surety, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance.