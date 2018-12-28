Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl. (PM) by 53.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 11,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,125 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $837,000, down from 21,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 11.01M shares traded or 65.12% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 20.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 103,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 392,077 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.55 million, down from 495,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 2.51M shares traded or 16.11% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 1.51% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage -8.5% after consumer business drags revenues – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NewVoiceMedia Wins Best in Biz Award for Most Innovative Product Feature – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “NewVoiceMedia Wins 2018 Contact Center Technology Award From CUSTOMER Magazine – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Field Squared Partners with Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to Deliver Industry’s First Real-Time In-App Messaging and Collaboration Solution to Field Service Organizations – GuruFocus.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New research Reveals 75 percent of Customers Still Favor Live Agent Support for Customer Service vs 25 Percent Self-Service and Chatbots – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Vonage (NYSE:VG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Vonage had 34 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Summit Research initiated Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) on Tuesday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by William Blair with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 25. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 8. William Blair maintained Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of VG in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) rating on Thursday, October 19. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $9.0 target. The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 11 by Needham. The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 12 with “Outperform”. The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 4 by Dougherty & Company.

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. VG’s profit will be $14.37M for 35.17 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $210.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 37,080 shares to 268,070 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 54,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $38.92 million activity. Another trade for 500,000 shares valued at $6.63 million was made by Citron Jeffrey A on Wednesday, July 18. $2.14M worth of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) was sold by PEARSON DAVID T..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold VG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 196.59 million shares or 1.11% more from 194.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 247,200 shares. 187,239 are held by Granahan Invest Mngmt Inc Ma. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors Inc owns 163,245 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0.1% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Blair William And Communications Il has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 82,368 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation holds 44 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 1.75 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 39,209 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 825,466 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc Inc reported 7,605 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Eqis Cap Incorporated owns 11,912 shares. 1,600 are held by Macquarie Gru Ltd.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 14.13 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Pain Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “The Best Stocks to Buy During the Correction – The Motley Fool” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Many Charlotte-area companies see stock market rebound after worst Christmas Eve in US history – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. C M Bidwell And Assocs holds 214 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 75,000 are held by Ally Financial Incorporated. Telemus Cap Llc reported 36,702 shares. Halsey Associate Ct reported 15,600 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.3% stake. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,717 shares. Philadelphia Com invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Valmark Advisers Inc stated it has 22,492 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 509,466 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 100,944 are held by Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Fred Alger invested in 465 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap has 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 17,013 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jpmorgan Chase reported 14.27M shares. Sentinel Lba invested in 13,247 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $405.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,666 shares to 22,434 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Ptl. (NYSE:OXY).

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 11 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of PM in report on Wednesday, April 20 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, October 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Vetr. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, February 8. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $123 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 11 by SBG Securities.