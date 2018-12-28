First Washington Corp increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 38.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 31,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,480 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.93 million, up from 81,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 531,740 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 20.90% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 286.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 16,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,636 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $760,000, up from 5,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 58.57M shares traded or 43.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal

Among 12 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $210.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 11,580 shares to 47,033 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $405.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl. (NYSE:PM) by 11,597 shares to 10,125 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.