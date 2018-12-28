Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 27.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $223.38. About 1.53M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.31 million, down from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $259.42. About 416,512 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.60M for 29.35 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Thursday, September 14. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $215.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 17. On Thursday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, September 10. Citigroup initiated Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 26 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 29 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Thursday, February 1. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $266 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Friess Assocs Limited Company stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dana holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 41,297 shares. American Assets Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.55% or 12,350 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest holds 0.38% or 3,806 shares. 6,629 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp holds 398,270 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,783 shares. Unknown-based Mckinley Mgmt Delaware has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Co has invested 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ent Financial Corp reported 0.09% stake. Pinnacle Financial Prns owns 2,902 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 1,235 were accumulated by Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc. Blue Financial Capital Incorporated holds 0.2% or 1,504 shares. Tcw invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tudor Inv Et Al owns 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 63,223 shares.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $13.91 million activity. Shares for $745,918 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Shares for $19,607 were bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. On Friday, July 20 Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 10,500 shares.