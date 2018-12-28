Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 24.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,450 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 37,801 shares with $1.11 million value, down from 50,251 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $241.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 40.31M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With Their Values; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY; 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Viasat Inc (VSAT) stake by 9.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc acquired 74,347 shares as Viasat Inc (VSAT)’s stock rose 2.54%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 831,452 shares with $53.17M value, up from 757,105 last quarter. Viasat Inc now has $3.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 82,578 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has declined 8.34% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Dundee Corp Cl A (DDEJF) stake by 1.23 million shares to 1.58 million valued at $2.10M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Great Elm Capital Group Inc stake by 447,982 shares and now owns 1.52M shares. Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) was reduced too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $13.43 million activity. $2.07M worth of stock was sold by DANKBERG MARK D on Tuesday, November 6. NASH JEFFREY M also sold $313,996 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Wednesday, August 15. $464,401 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares were sold by Abts Doug. LAY B ALLEN also sold $69,650 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares. Shares for $277,600 were sold by Lippert Keven K. Harkenrider Kevin J sold $760,946 worth of stock or 10,866 shares. STENBIT JOHN P also sold $50,136 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.08 in 2018Q2.

Among 2 analysts covering Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Viasat had 3 analyst reports since September 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, November 15 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, November 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) stake by 42,907 shares to 91,596 valued at $2.42 million in 2018Q3. It also upped 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,636 shares and now owns 7,932 shares. Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 16. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Wood. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.