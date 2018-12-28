Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 9.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 5,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.10M, up from 58,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $68.73. About 3.27 million shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 10.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc sold 25,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,288 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.53M, down from 253,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $24.24. About 10.87 million shares traded or 85.21% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $334.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9,396 shares to 53,903 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,675 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings.

Among 34 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 12.12 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive.

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 45,935 shares to 61,610 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 22,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 893,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,554 activity. HACKETT JAMES T sold 25,000 shares worth $673,375. FOWLER W RANDALL had bought 10,000 shares worth $261,900 on Tuesday, November 13. BARTH CARIN MARCY had bought 10,000 shares worth $250,000 on Wednesday, December 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings.

