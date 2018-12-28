Roanoke Asset Management Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Stake By $526,815; Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Freshpet had 4 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Monday, July 30 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Tuesday, August 7 report. On Tuesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. See Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) latest ratings:

13/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26 New Target: $32 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $23 New Target: $26 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27 New Target: $33 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $27 New Target: $35 Maintain

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 5.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 2,545 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Roanoke Asset Management Corp holds 44,946 shares with $9.31M value, down from 47,491 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $191.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.8. About 1.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas

Another recent and important The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lourd Cap Llc, a California-based fund reported 5,563 shares. M Secs Inc holds 0.37% or 6,800 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Management Ltd reported 25,218 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability accumulated 20,013 shares. Signature Est Advisors Ltd Company reported 2.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Menora Mivtachim owns 339,570 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. 6,345 were accumulated by Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Keating Inv Counselors invested in 4.98% or 55,792 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc accumulated 506,325 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 102,842 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd reported 4.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Todd Asset Limited Liability Corp has 228,047 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 1,585 shares. 108,229 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 9 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 15. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Thursday, November 15 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $204 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, November 16.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. Hewett Wayne M. also bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 21. Shares for $2.32 million were sold by Campbell Ann Marie. Carey Matt sold $806,149 worth of stock or 4,125 shares. Roseborough Teresa Wynn had sold 7,203 shares worth $1.28M on Friday, December 7. VADON MARK C also bought $2.00M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, November 19. Kadre Manuel bought 1,000 shares worth $169,330. 10,854 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $2.19 million were sold by Lennie William G..

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45 billion for 19.56 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Freshpet, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.31 million shares or 1.86% less from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 0.01% or 1.44M shares. Products Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.24% or 38,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Franklin Resources invested in 0.01% or 814,409 shares. 103,914 were accumulated by Cortina Asset Ltd. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 84,696 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.38% or 221,275 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Company reported 109,413 shares. Blair William Co Il holds 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 34,325 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt accumulated 0% or 16,940 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Invesco invested in 50,180 shares or 0% of the stock.

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. It currently has negative earnings.