S&Co Has Boosted Its Eqt Com (EQT) Holding; Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) Sentiment Is 1.63

S&Co Inc increased Eqt Corp Com (EQT) stake by 39.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. S&Co Inc acquired 42,690 shares as Eqt Corp Com (EQT)’s stock declined 21.55%. The S&Co Inc holds 149,832 shares with $6.63 million value, up from 107,142 last quarter. Eqt Corp Com now has $4.82B valuation. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 1.37 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Commun; Will Combine Assets With Lumos Networks; 13/03/2018 – EQT’S POTENTIAL SALE SAID TO VALUE HTL-STREFA AT ABOUT $500M; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2020 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.5 BLN – $0.7 BLN; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 10/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT V and VI to sell Broadnet, Norways leading alternative fiber-based data communications provider, to EQT Infrastructure III; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.58, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 52 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 32 sold and decreased holdings in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The funds in our database reported: 28.55 million shares, down from 31.72 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Liberty All Star Equity Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 20 Increased: 38 New Position: 14.

Among 9 analysts covering EQT (NYSE:EQT), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. EQT had 14 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EQT in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Jefferies maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) rating on Thursday, November 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $25 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $23 target. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Market Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report.

S&Co Inc decreased 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,055 shares to 59,190 valued at $12.47M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ford Motor Company Com (NYSE:F) stake by 55,500 shares and now owns 35,000 shares. Eaton Vance Corp Non (NYSE:EV) was reduced too.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Former Rice Energy leadership team seeks changes at EQT – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reuters: EQT’s board to seek talks with Rice brothers on business plan – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former Rice execs urge EQT ‘course correction’ – Pittsburgh Business Times” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s How EQT Corporation Stock Fell 46% Today but Investors Didn’t Really Lose 46% – The Motley Fool” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: JMI, Audax, Luminate, Vista Equity, EQT, Carlyle – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 buys, and 0 sales for $2.85 million activity. Centofanti Erin R. bought $198,420 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. $93,159 worth of stock was bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, November 2. $248,475 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Friday, November 2. Szydlowski Norman J had bought 385 shares worth $21,244. BEHRMAN PHILIP G bought $330,200 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. ROHR JAMES E had bought 10,000 shares worth $346,600 on Thursday, November 1. Jenkins Donald M. bought $116,200 worth of stock or 3,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold EQT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Loomis Sayles & Company LP has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.03% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 38,524 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 60,735 shares in its portfolio. 15,400 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. P Schoenfeld Asset Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.11M shares. 97 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation. Stock Yards Bankshares Tru Com reported 10,169 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated owns 486 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 341,429 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Key Gp (Cayman) Limited holds 2.31% or 731,590 shares. 315,100 are held by Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Van Eck Corporation has 56,357 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engy Income Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.77% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

More notable recent Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean +2.5% after $830M drilling contract from Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2018, also Usatoday.com with their article: “Stock market to close Wednesday, Dec. 5, in honor of George H.W. Bush – USA TODAY” published on December 03, 2018, Time.com published: “U.S. Stocks Continue to Slump Ahead of Christmas Holiday – TIME” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow rallies 1,000 points, logging its biggest single-day point gain ever – CNBC” published on December 25, 2018 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Markets to Close Wednesday to Honor President George H.W. Bush – Fortune” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company. It has a 4.13 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund for 1.35 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 4.17 million shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.73% invested in the company for 481,442 shares. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Llc has invested 0.53% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.42 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $133,198 activity.

The stock increased 2.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 1.26M shares traded or 14.23% up from the average. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) has declined 5.62% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.