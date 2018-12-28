Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 9,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.19 million, down from 272,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.75. About 19.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ncr Corp. (NCR) by 11.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 16,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,850 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.46M, down from 138,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ncr Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. It closed at $22.69 lastly. It is down 19.76% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/03/2018 – NCR Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 8 Days; 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 06/03/2018 – NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C also sold $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, December 6. Shares for $21.70M were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. BROD FRANK H also sold $2.15M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, October 31.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $655.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 5,492 shares to 55,801 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 45,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,150 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.11 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hoplite Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 5.98% stake. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 176,573 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs reported 3.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc holds 877,537 shares. Stralem & holds 101,277 shares. Moreover, Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,241 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,399 shares. Hallmark Capital Management reported 1.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde Capital reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakmont invested in 7.55% or 507,377 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com holds 1.38% or 820,606 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wealthfront Corporation has 0.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 365,084 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 1.86% stake. Blackrock has invested 2.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Mgmt Gru has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 9.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NCR’s profit will be $98.11M for 6.83 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.10% EPS growth.

