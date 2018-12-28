Among 4 analysts covering Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tilly’s had 8 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 4 by Pivotal Research. The stock of Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by William Blair. FBR Capital maintained Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) rating on Thursday, December 6. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, August 30. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Hold”. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Buy”. See Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) latest ratings:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Since September 4, 2018, it had 2268 buys, and 1 sale for $31.74 million activity. Shares for $637 were bought by RANKIN CLAIBORNE R JR. Rankin Elisabeth M bought $246 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Friday, September 28. Shares for $360 were bought by Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Thomas Wilson Seelbach on Thursday, October 25. Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee UAD 2/2/05 The Taplin Elizabeth Seelbach Trust bought $246 worth of stock. Another trade for 297 shares valued at $18,792 was bought by RANKIN BRUCE T. $1,247 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by Rankin Lynne T on Thursday, September 6. The insider Anne Farnham Rankin Trust 8/15/2012 bought 2 shares worth $130.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 68,892 shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Scott Seelbach; that is an insider in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc who is the most recent to get shares in the corporation for which he is currently the shareholder. He not a long ago acquired 80 shares of the company, valued at $4,648 USD, that is a price for each share of around $58.1. It seems he is very active lately as in the last month, he obtained additional 332 shares of the company, worth $20,705 USD. The filing was made public in a filing dated December 27, 2018 with the SEC. Scott now has rights to 3,934 shares accounting for 0.02% of the Company’s market cap

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 8.42 million shares or 2.75% less from 8.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Pnc Gru has invested 0.04% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Keybank Association Oh reported 15,786 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 1,000 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co L P owns 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 387 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 10,023 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 540 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Co holds 0% or 47,746 shares. 1,155 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 4,635 shares. West Coast reported 68,782 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 15,867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc stated it has 304,132 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Since July 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $101.99 million activity. SHAKED HEZY had sold 2.88M shares worth $53.26M on Tuesday, September 11. 20,000 shares valued at $292,343 were sold by LEVINE TILLY on Wednesday, July 11. KERR JANET sold $138,420 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. $142,741 worth of Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was sold by JOHNSON SETH R on Friday, September 28.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. The company has market cap of $315.44 million. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.67, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold Tilly's, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 42.56% more from 13.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dorsey Wright And Assocs holds 902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Lc owns 147,600 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 98,772 shares stake. 17,432 were reported by Dupont Management Corp. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt holds 138,612 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street holds 239,081 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.01% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Omers Administration, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,700 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Mackay Shields Lc reported 37,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 67,914 are held by Jane Street Grp Incorporated. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Advisers Pa has invested 0.51% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 36,455 shares.