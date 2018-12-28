Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 78.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 5,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,561 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $292,000, down from 7,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $192.18. About 975,653 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 2.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 1,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,628 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.74M, down from 68,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.16. About 112,618 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 0.09% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.63 from last year’s $1.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $143.07 million for 17.45 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold ODFL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 57.30 million shares or 1.11% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division reported 6,463 shares. Landscape Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,625 shares. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 143,601 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 17,447 shares. Wealthtrust stated it has 113 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nicholas Invest Prtnrs LP has 0.37% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 28,709 shares. Spf Beheer Bv invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bessemer Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Department Mb Financial Bank N A reported 200 shares stake. Echo Street Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Brown Advisory holds 41,301 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,696 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 272,351 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18,117 shares to 66,624 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 14,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Among 15 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Old Dominion Freight Line had 65 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) on Monday, December 4 to “Sell” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155.0 target in Monday, March 5 report. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $158 target in Friday, July 27 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15000 target in Friday, April 20 report. Bank of America initiated Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) on Friday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) on Monday, July 31 to “Hold” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 9 report.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Old Dominion Freight Line Selected as No. 1 National LTL Carrier for Quality by MASTIO for Ninth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “(SNDR), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – EPA Fines Old Dominion, Schneider National For Emissions Violations – Benzinga” published on November 07, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. companies, including some in the Triad, are rolling in cash, and they’re growing increasingly fearful to spend it – Triad Business Journal” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Hits Fresh Highs: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Freight Line declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Papp L Roy Assocs holds 12,119 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie reported 0.23% stake. 1,428 are held by Smith Moore Co. Synovus Corporation reported 0.19% stake. New Jersey-based Hamel Assocs has invested 0.37% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Eqis Cap holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 41,881 shares. Amg Trust Bancorporation holds 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 13,948 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 12,978 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. First American National Bank holds 0.42% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 29,076 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc invested in 31,300 shares. Pictet North America Sa has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Plancorp Lc has invested 0.76% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lourd Cap Limited reported 1,824 shares. Advisory holds 1,027 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. 1,777 shares valued at $360,520 were sold by Patton Cynthia M on Thursday, November 29.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/24/2018: ACOR, CDXC, RDY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Continues to Reward Shareholders, Ups Dividend – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/10/2018: AXON, MRNS, RARX, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen antibody shows promise in myeloma trial, gets FDA fast track – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $650.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 319,051 shares to 750,229 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 48,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. has $223 highest and $160 lowest target. $198.01’s average target is 3.03% above currents $192.18 stock price. Amgen Inc. had 100 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, September 1 by Raymond James. Piper Jaffray upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, November 5 to “Overweight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $193.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, October 12. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 26 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Saturday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, June 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $18900 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 22 report.