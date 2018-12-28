Brahman Capital Corp increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 51.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp bought 430,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.20M, up from 834,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.41. About 76,240 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has declined 23.07% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 23.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 863,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $387.70 million, down from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.46M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $278,960 activity. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES had bought 2,000 shares worth $138,900 on Friday, September 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold BCO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 48.27 million shares or 3.22% more from 46.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 16,837 are held by Metropolitan Life Ny. American Century Companies Inc reported 0.02% stake. Park West Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 300,600 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.06% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 5,257 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thompson Davis holds 0.02% or 125 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil accumulated 102,197 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Company reported 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 35,361 shares. 6,898 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 1.04 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Brink’s Company had 15 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 27 by Macquarie Research. The stock of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 16 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Gabelli. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 1 report. Zacks downgraded The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) on Tuesday, August 4 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, October 28. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Friday, May 20. SunTrust initiated it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, February 28 report. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, February 9. As per Thursday, May 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital.

More important recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “George Neill Joins Brink’s as Chief Marketing Officer – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Brink’s Receives Antitrust Approval for Acquisition of Rodoban in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brink’s to Participate in Two Investor Conferences on December 12 and 13 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.27M shares to 7.32 million shares, valued at $157.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 8,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,855 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 18. Jefferies maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Thursday, January 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $157.0 target. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Equalweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 27. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, December 5 by Deutsche Bank. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of UTX in report on Tuesday, October 10 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 8 to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. 14,255 shares valued at $1.94M were sold by Gill Charles D on Thursday, July 26.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should You Buy PFE Stock on Pfizerâ€™s Joint Venture With Glaxo? – Investorplace.com” on December 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “United Technologies Finally Makes Its Split-Up Plan Official – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Where is United Technologies headed? – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies: Prioritizing Strengths – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.