Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 1.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 19,875 shares as the company's stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.49M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 6.54 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500.

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 1534.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 293,397 shares as the company's stock declined 13.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,521 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.60 million, up from 19,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 13.11 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 23.69% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.69% the S&P500.

Among 40 analysts covering Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), 9 have Buy rating, 8 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Southwestern Energy Company had 129 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Piper Jaffray. Seaport Global downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 30 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Cowen & Co. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 6 report. As per Tuesday, February 2, the company rating was downgraded by Suntrust Robinson. As per Thursday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 21 by Mizuho. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 19 by CapitalOne.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold SWN shares while 85 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 562.51 million shares or 7.14% more from 525.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 7.92 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 3.60M shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 1.06 million shares. Moreover, U S Glob Invsts Inc has 0.64% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 634,810 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca owns 4,028 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 140,020 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 21,716 shares. Tenor Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 25,000 shares. Regions Fincl reported 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Patten Gru Inc invested 0.04% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). M&T National Bank & Trust reported 164,569 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.03% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Woodstock reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 368,372 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $26.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 24,721 shares to 13,591 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (EPV) by 11,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,796 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh.

