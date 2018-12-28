Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Cut Imperva (IMPV) Holding; Southport Management Cut Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake

Southport Management Llc decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Southport Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 13.32%. The Southport Management Llc holds 2,400 shares with $441,000 value, down from 4,800 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $19.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 155,553 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased Imperva Inc (IMPV) stake by 7.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 9,441 shares as Imperva Inc (IMPV)’s stock rose 20.96%. The Stanley-Laman Group Ltd holds 109,507 shares with $5.09M value, down from 118,948 last quarter. Imperva Inc now has $1.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 94,264 shares traded. Imperva, Inc. (NYSE:IMPV) has risen 34.92% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IMPV News: 29/05/2018 – lmperva Unveils Attack Analytics to Speed Identification of the Most Critical Attacks; 23/05/2018 – Survey Reveals More Than 1 in 3 Healthcare Organizations Have Suffered a Cyberattack While 1 in 10 Have Paid a Ransom; 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Included About $4.3M of Restructuring and Non-Routine Consulting Expenses Related to Restructuring and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Imperva Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMPV); 23/03/2018 – Imperva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT REDUCED IMPV IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Caisse De Depot Et Placement Exits Position in Imperva

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PH shares while 201 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 1.02% less from 99.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 2,402 shares. 23 are owned by Cls Investments Ltd. Finemark Retail Bank And Trust holds 5,436 shares. The North Carolina-based Atria Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Prudential Public Limited reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). National Pension Serv reported 153,100 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Serv has 165,635 shares. Private Capital Advisors has 3,727 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 375 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co has 0.32% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 18,858 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,085 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Among 11 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Parker Hannifin had 14 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Friday, July 6 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Monday, November 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Underperform” on Monday, October 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Monday, September 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $212 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Wells Fargo.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $704,241 activity. Bowman William R had sold 2,400 shares worth $420,864. Leonti Joseph R sold $283,377 worth of stock.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 12.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $2.15 per share. PH’s profit will be $320.28M for 15.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.84 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.79% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 254.55% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.11 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Imperva, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -288.89% negative EPS growth.