Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 27.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 298,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 771,808 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.87M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 3.63M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc sold 11,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,321 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.25 million, down from 261,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 7.81M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.99 million for 24.81 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.62 million for 21.74 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

