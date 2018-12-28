Taewoong Co.,Ltd (044490) Moves Up 0.48% on Dec 28

Shares of Taewoong Co.,Ltd (KOSDAQ:044490) last traded at 10500, representing a move of 0.48%, or 50 per share, on volume of 32,280 shares. After opening the trading day at 10500, shares of Taewoong Co.,Ltd traded in a close range. Taewoong Co.,Ltd currently has a total float of 20.01M shares and on average sees 252,466 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 10350 and high of 24850.

KOSPI: A Powerful Indicator Of The Asian Economy

South Korea has one of the most progressive, fast-paced economies in Asia. It is an influential global leader that helps drive growth in the Asian economy. Leading abilities of South Korean market help Taewoong Co.,Ltd to attract more attention to its work. Without it, the region’s capacities are surely minimized.

One of the most important factors backing South Korea’s successful economy is the Korea Exchange (KRX), which boasts with over $1 trillion in total market capitalization. Despite being one of the youngest stock exchanges in Asia, it has already transformed the conduct of trade and commerce in South Korea. It brings foreign investors to Taewoong Co.,Ltd and other companies.

Stock Market Division of the KRX

Under the Korea Stock Exchange and Futures Exchange Act, the KRX is divided into three: 1) the Stock Market Division; 2) the KOSDAQ Market Division; and 3) the Derivatives Market Division. All publicly traded companies are listed on the Stock Market Division of the KRX.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which was first published in 1983, is one of the main real-time economy indicators in South Korea as it tracks the performances of all the companies listed on the Stock Market Division of the KRX. That being said, the KOSPI had to be divided into several sub-indices. These include the KOSPI 50, which monitors the 50 most active stocks on the Stock Market Division of the KRX; the KOSPI 100, which monitors the 100 most active stocks; and the KOSPI 200, which monitors the 200 most active stocks out of more than 700 stocks. A stock can be included in the KOSPI 50 and the KOSPI 100 only if it is included in the KOSPI 200. At the same time, a stock can only be included in the KOSPI 50 if it is included in the KOSPI 100. Taewoong Co.,Ltd is inside the KOSPI trading operations.

The KOSPI tracks stocks on the Stock Market Division of the KRX based on market capitalization using the base value of 100. The base date is January 4, 1980. Similarly, the KOSPI 200, which represents roughly 70% of the total market valuation on the Stock Market Division of the KRX, monitors its components using the base value of 100. The base date is April 2007.

Historical Statistics

In January 1981, the KOSPI had reached its all-time low of 93.10 points. In May 2011, it had reached its all-time high of 2,228.98 points. On the other hand, in June 1998, the KOSPI 200 had reached its all-time low of 31.96 points; and in April 2007, it had reached its all-time high of 100 points.

When the Asian economy was recovering from the financial crisis that had started in Thailand, the KOSPI had recorded its largest one-day gain of 8.50% in June 1998. Meanwhile, after the 9/11 tragedy that had shaken the global economy, the KOSPI had recorded its largest one-day decline of 12.02% in September 2001.

By 2019, Asia is highly expected to account for 26% of the global financial wealth, demonstrating a 2% representation growth in just five years. The best way to bank on that fast-paced growth is to invest on stocks listed on the Stock Market Division of the KRX. Investors which work with Taewoong Co.,Ltd hope to find the best quality there.

Taewoong Co.,Ltd manufactures and sells open die forgings and seamless rolled rings in South Korea and internationally. The company has market cap of $210.08 billion. It offers diaphragms, drum tube sheets, trunnions, tube sheets, rotor shafts, and forged shells for atomic and thermal power facilities; and forged main shafts, tower flanges, pitch bearing inner and outer rings, yaw bearings, gear rims, and slewing rings for the wind energy industry. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides propeller and intermediate shafts, rudder stocks and trunks, pintles, connecting rods, main journals, crank shafts for medium speed diesel engines, cylinder covers, cross head pins, and piston crowns and rods to shipbuilders; and lower housings, bop doors, Y-blocks, channel covers, girth flanges, reducers, tube sheets, blind covers, and head skirts, as well as forged shells, necks, and pipes for the petrochemical, and gas and oil sectors.