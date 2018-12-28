Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) had an increase of 0.68% in short interest. PENN’s SI was 8.38 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.68% from 8.33M shares previously. With 3.17 million avg volume, 3 days are for Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s short sellers to cover PENN’s short positions. The SI to Penn National Gaming Inc’s float is 9.89%. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 11.57 million shares traded or 292.30% up from the average. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 21.04% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES DILUTED EPS OF $1.62; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Since September 4, 2018, it had 2268 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $31.74 million activity. RANKIN CORBIN bought $30,381 worth of stock or 493 shares. Butler Clara R also bought $128 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares. Vested Trust for Margaret Pollard Rankin bought $319 worth of stock. Shares for $195 were bought by Rankin William A on Thursday, November 8. 7 shares were bought by Clara Rankin Butler 2002 Trust DTD 11/5/2002, worth $412 on Friday, December 21. 893 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $55,874 were bought by Trust dated 9/28/2000 between Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. – as Trustee & Bruce T. Rankin – for the benefit of Bruce T. Rankin. 727 shares valued at $47,248 were bought by RANKIN BRUCE T on Friday, November 23.

A public form filed with the D.C. based-SEC on December 27, 2018 disclosed that Taplin Seelbach, the shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, ‘s company purchased 16 shares. With avg. share price of $58.1, the trade’s worth is $930 USD. In the last month, he also obtained 67 shares with value $4,177 USD. Taplin Seelbach owns 0.01% of the -company’s market cap or 1,716 shares.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 68,892 shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 8.42 million shares or 2.75% less from 8.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 4,635 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 21,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Mgmt accumulated 4,219 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Signature Fincl Management invested in 0.04% or 3,705 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 18,029 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 114,982 shares. Citigroup reported 3,088 shares stake. Renaissance Techs reported 13,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 730 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0% or 17,700 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 64,481 shares. Karpas Strategies reported 14,545 shares. Goldman Sachs has 14,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 29,583 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt holds 0.07% or 216,452 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 89.28 million shares or 3.81% more from 86.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 126,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 175,059 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,293 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0.01% or 7,133 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 50,526 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 208,060 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 339,625 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Ltd holds 5,460 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Int Group reported 67,139 shares. Proshare Ltd Company holds 12,618 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 59,199 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 0% stake. Bluemar Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 1.27% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest divisions. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 4 sales for $3.12 million activity. 67,804 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares with value of $2.38 million were sold by WILMOTT TIMOTHY J. $22,720 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was bought by NAPLES RONALD J on Monday, December 10. SCACCETTI JANE had bought 1,000 shares worth $21,380. $234,290 worth of stock was sold by Reibstein Saul on Friday, August 24.

Among 3 analysts covering Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Penn National Gaming had 3 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. JP Morgan maintained Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating.