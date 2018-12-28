Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 7.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.37 million, up from 26,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $184.33. About 380,442 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 60.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 147,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.55M, down from 243,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 636,395 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has declined 18.44% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.62 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 121 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 169.38 million shares or 5.94% less from 180.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hillsdale Mgmt holds 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 170 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt owns 59,100 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Advsrs Asset owns 429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 1.32 million shares. Eastern Retail Bank holds 6,305 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt owns 211,780 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Next Financial Gru invested 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated owns 45,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 832 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 35,755 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 149,130 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake.

Among 18 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Teradyne had 61 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, August 30 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37.0 target in Friday, October 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, January 25. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 28 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 2 by Susquehanna. DA Davidson maintained Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Friday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 5. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 28 by Needham.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. TER’s profit will be $89.62 million for 15.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.58% negative EPS growth.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8,950 shares to 19,111 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield stated it has 418 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuwave Management Llc holds 3,137 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Quantum Management, a California-based fund reported 13,114 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii stated it has 5,065 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). American Natl Insur Com Tx owns 0.2% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 17,840 shares. Essex Invest Management Company Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 82,855 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 113,473 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 2,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 5,633 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 68,373 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Llc reported 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Among 54 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 43 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 239 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 5 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy” on Tuesday, February 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 29 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 1. Evercore maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14000 target in Wednesday, May 31 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146.0 target in Friday, August 25 report. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Argus Research. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, February 27.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $91.96 million activity. 1,097 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $229,021 were sold by Bonanno Kathleen. MERESMAN STANLEY J sold $451,489 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, September 26. $6.76M worth of stock was sold by ZUK NIR on Monday, October 1. Anderson Mark also sold $6.25 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.19M.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $744.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,145 shares to 201,057 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 78,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,759 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).