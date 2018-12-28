Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 397.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 33,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.96 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $133.71. About 6.14 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 15/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION TO PROPOSE DIGITAL TAX WITH 3 PCT RATE ON GROSS REVENUES OF LARGE COMPANIES – DRAFT; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Prepared to Battle Antitrust Concerns (Audio); 04/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Scandal Unleashes Nationwide `Litigation Swarm’; 22/05/2018 – SAME SETTINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PEOPLE AROUND WORLD-ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: Facebook WAS inside Cambridge Analytica’s office but have now “stood down” following dramatic; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Didn’t Do Enough to Prevent Its Tools “From Being Used for Harm”; 17/04/2018 – Trillium asked shareholders to back a proposal, recommending Facebook set up an separate risk oversight committee; 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 11.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 24,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 59.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,366 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.05M, up from 211,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 349,060 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 72.38% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35

Among 27 analysts covering United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. United Natural Foods had 104 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 9. Piper Jaffray maintained United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) on Saturday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 4. Oppenheimer maintained United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) on Tuesday, June 6 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 19 report. The stock of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Argus Research. The rating was initiated by Pivotal Research on Friday, August 28 with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 14 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNFI shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 47.76 million shares or 4.00% less from 49.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 311,508 shares. 1,016 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. 533,224 are owned by Pictet Asset Management. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 15,700 shares. D E Shaw And reported 43,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 27,969 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Company holds 63,454 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 794 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Trust Company Of Vermont accumulated 2,504 shares. Cs Mckee Lp reported 21,850 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 938,030 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 82,005 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 7,714 shares.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $549.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,328 shares to 331,099 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gatx Corp Com (NYSE:GMT) by 8,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,206 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Since October 2, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $354,165 activity. On Tuesday, December 11 Griffin Sean bought $231,059 worth of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) or 18,000 shares. 3,820 shares were sold by HEFFERNAN JAMES P, worth $112,694.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Feed Your Purse With United Natural Foods – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “United Natural Foods (UNFI) Completes Acquisition Of SUPERVALU (SVU) – StreetInsider.com” published on October 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “United Natural Foods (UNFI) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “United Natural Foods (UNFI) Announces Sale of SUPERVALU’S Hornbacher’s Stores to Coborn’s In – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Natural (UNFI) Q4 Earnings & Sales Likely to Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 70 sales for $1.48 billion activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $10.75M on Thursday, June 28. Another trade for 263,210 shares valued at $45.85 million was sold by Zuckerberg Mark. 2,112 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $294,835 on Monday, December 10. Another trade for 38,164 shares valued at $5.45 million was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. 10,600 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $1.92M were sold by Cox Christopher K. FISCHER DAVID B. had sold 3,125 shares worth $509,438.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 310 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 27. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $19000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, November 5. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Thursday, November 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 3 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, July 17. As per Thursday, April 28, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Loop Capital initiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, September 23. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $165 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Gru accumulated 1.11% or 172.43 million shares. Grassi Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgestream LP holds 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 7,251 shares. Dillon Associate holds 34,085 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) has 0.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,485 shares. Appleton Prns Ma has 1.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 14,443 are held by Paloma Prns Comm. Honeywell Intl Incorporated stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 2,521 shares. Highland Capital LP reported 22,000 shares. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 4.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New York-based Bbr Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornerstone Advsrs has 1.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index (AMJ) by 14,210 shares to 307,997 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerg Mkts Indx F (EEM) by 8,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,446 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.