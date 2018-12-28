UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMKY) EPS Estimated At $0.70; Genesco (GCO) Has 1.66 Sentiment

Genesco Inc (GCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.10, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 98 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 59 decreased and sold their positions in Genesco Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 19.43 million shares, up from 19.09 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Genesco Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 43 Increased: 58 New Position: 40.

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. for 83,734 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owns 100,000 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 1.19% invested in the company for 28,570 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 1.01% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 18,599 shares.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $871.71 million. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 236,969 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (GCO) has risen 50.37% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500.

