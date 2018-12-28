Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) stake by 5.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc acquired 80,855 shares as Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL)’s stock declined 29.65%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.66 million shares with $80.44 million value, up from 1.58M last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc now has $696.67M valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 33,795 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 8.50% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 09/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.55, from 1.97 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 54 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 38 sold and reduced their stock positions in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 130.15 million shares, up from 128.09 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Endurance International Group Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 23 Increased: 39 New Position: 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 8 investors sold INTL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 12.99 million shares or 1.73% less from 13.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 96,546 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Virtu Fincl holds 7,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt holds 28,380 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank owns 15,334 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 19,716 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0% or 21,133 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 460 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Management Lc has 0.02% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 71,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prns has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.02% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). 300 are held by Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc. Aperio Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) stake by 16,209 shares to 717,231 valued at $68.83M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) stake by 20,111 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was reduced too.

More notable recent INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INTL FCStone Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “INTL FCStone Inc. Agrees to Acquire GMP’s US-based Fixed Income Trading Business, formerly known as Miller Tabak Roberts Securities, LLC – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “INTL FCStone Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Abitibi Royalties: Update on Canadian Malartic Royalties – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NEC Buys Danish IT Company KMD From Advent Int’l For About DKK 8 Bln – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 223,045 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) has declined 3.68% since December 28, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL – AGREEMENTS IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE LAWSUITS CAPTIONED MACHADO V. CO, ET AL. & WILLIAM MCGEE V. CONSTANT CONTACT, ET AL; 27/03/2018 – Study Finds Impact on Endurance Athlete Performance with Electric Field-Generating Compression Garments; 02/05/2018 – CHINA HAS MORE ENDURANCE IF TRADE WAR BREAKS OUT: OFFICIAL; 04/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces the Winners of Annual Spotlight Awards; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL – DEALS IN PRINCIPLE CONTEMPLATE SETTLEMENT PAYMENTS BY CO EQUAL TO AMOUNTS CO RESERVED FOR CASES IN QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – GA-ASI Avenger ER Sets New Endurance Record Flying 23.4 Consecutive Hours; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS SAYS DIRECTORATE OF INDUSTRIES, MAHARASHTRA GOVT ISSUED AN ELIGIBILITY CERTIFICATE TO CO; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philant; 02/05/2018 – Endurance International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $322,677 activity.

More notable recent Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Constant Contact Launches an Integration for Shopify – PRNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WIX Stock Looks like It Could Be a Great Buy on the Dip – Nasdaq” published on October 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Endurance International Group Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Endurance International Group Reports 2018 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endurance International Group to Announce 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on October 25, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 25.96% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. for 11.07 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 52.56 million shares or 10.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kazazian Asset Management Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 109,908 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Regis Management Co Llc, a California-based fund reported 130,000 shares.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $937.94 million. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their clients and potential clients through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns.

Analysts await Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 160.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.