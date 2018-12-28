Viuly (VIU) registered -16.67% drop on December 27-28

Viuly (VIU) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-3.64811E-05 or -16.67% trading at $0.0001824055. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Viuly (VIU) eyes $0.00020064605 target on the road to $0.000527178070764004. VIU last traded at BitZ exchange. It had high of $0.0002188866 and low of $0.0001824055 for December 27-28. The open was $0.0002188866.

Viuly (VIU) is up 6.98% in the last 30 days from $0.0001705 per coin. Its down -64.37% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0005119 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago VIU traded at $0.004546. VIU has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $182,406 market cap. Viuly maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. VIU uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 03/11/2017.

Viuly is a decentralized video sharing platform, leveraging the IPFS protocol for decentralized vídeo storage. VIU is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Viuly’s ecosystem. It also acts as the reward paid to users that watch advertised content.