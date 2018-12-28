Argyll Research Llc decreased Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) stake by 11.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Argyll Research Llc sold 1.43 million shares as Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Argyll Research Llc holds 10.86 million shares with $311.94M value, down from 12.29 million last quarter. Enterprise Products Partners Lp now has $52.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 7.00M shares traded or 19.26% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 0.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 11,532 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.36%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 2.18M shares with $168.97 million value, down from 2.19M last quarter. Conocophillips now has $71.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $62.5. About 2.79 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA

Among 9 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 5 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 19 by Societe Generale. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 6 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight”.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $20.77 million activity. The insider Lance Ryan Michael sold 160,064 shares worth $11.54 million. Schwarz Glenda Mae had sold 18,882 shares worth $1.34M on Monday, September 10. KELLY JANET LANGFORD also sold $3.62 million worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Wednesday, August 22. Another trade for 59,432 shares valued at $4.27 million was made by Wallette Don E Jr. on Wednesday, August 22.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 11.84 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp reported 0.33% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 686,892 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sei Invs holds 0.09% or 334,440 shares. Cookson Peirce Company Inc reported 636,829 shares. 21,355 are owned by Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.74% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has 35,605 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0.29% or 98,837 shares. Paloma Prtn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 31,577 shares. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 46,770 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,926 shares. Tealwood Asset invested in 24,809 shares. Bristol John W Ny reported 2,400 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.51% or 134,107 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 14 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, October 4. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 12. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,554 activity. BARTH CARIN MARCY had bought 10,000 shares worth $250,000 on Wednesday, December 19. FOWLER W RANDALL bought 10,000 shares worth $261,900. HACKETT JAMES T sold $673,375 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. $246,100 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was bought by TEAGUE AJ.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comm Retail Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). City Holdings invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 64,126 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 564,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.29% or 173,834 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Com Lc reported 1,289 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 268,581 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 75,792 shares. Westwood Group Inc has invested 0.95% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sterneck Capital Ltd Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 9,200 shares. Arrow Fincl, a New York-based fund reported 944 shares. 55,230 are held by Coastline Trust. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested in 170,523 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Thomasville Fincl Bank owns 58,095 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.