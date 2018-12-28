Ycg Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position By $364,453; Solar Capital LTD (SLRC) Sentiment Is 0.95

Ycg Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 1.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ycg Llc sold 4,391 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Ycg Llc holds 229,281 shares with $19.08 million value, down from 233,672 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $229.26B valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.02. About 11.36 million shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 28, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Solar Capital LTD (SLRC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 37 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 39 sold and reduced stakes in Solar Capital LTD. The investment managers in our database now have: 22.71 million shares, down from 23.54 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Solar Capital LTD in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 32 Increased: 23 New Position: 14.

Analysts await Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLRC’s profit will be $18.17M for 11.39 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Solar Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in secured debt , subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The company has market cap of $827.89 million. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; gas and oil; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It has a 11.67 P/E ratio. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. for 613,528 shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 155,832 shares or 3.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, West Family Investments Inc. has 2.44% invested in the company for 479,013 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Partners L P has invested 1.99% in the stock. Partners Group Holding Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 633,781 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 19.01 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 84,300 shares. Holderness Invests owns 22,433 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,063 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 79,925 shares. Trian Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 37.91 million shares or 30.52% of the stock. Driehaus Management Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 12,400 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.94% or 24,264 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability reported 169,180 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt reported 12,577 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.68% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 7,980 shares. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 3,740 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 1.01 million shares.

