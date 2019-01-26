Birinyi Associates Decreased Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding as Stock Declined; Altavista Wealth Management Boosted Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Stake by $500,472

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 44.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $824,000, down from 8,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $159.21. About 16.46 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since January 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 25.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 9,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,941 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53M, up from 36,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 718,931 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has declined 4.24% since January 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 RATING TO SIGMA HOLDCO BV’S PROPOSED €1,050 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2026; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS CONFIDENT OF SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT OF DECISION TO MOVE HQ TO ROTTERDAM; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 24 report. As per Wednesday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. M Partners maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Wednesday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, March 14. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $220.0 target. On Tuesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 23 by M Partners. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, August 27. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $225 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 15 by Needham. As per Monday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Axiom Capital.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) came under pressure in 2018, partly due to concerns about the trade war – Live Trading News” on January 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jefferies: Alibaba faces growing regulatory threat – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba Gains An Upper Hand Against Key Rival – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) – The ‘Amazon Effect’ And How Bringg Helps Companies Gain More Customers – Benzinga” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Too Cheap Going Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 28.84 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.63% EPS growth.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $281.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,140 shares to 109,809 shares, valued at $31.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $268.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,111 shares to 30,148 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 6,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,023 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 12 analysts covering Unilever (NYSE:UL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Unilever had 15 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 22 to “Sector Perform”. Jefferies upgraded Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) on Tuesday, December 13 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 27 the stock rating was reinitiated by Liberum Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Friday, March 17. The rating was initiated by Argus Research with “Hold” on Friday, November 17. Bank of America upgraded Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) on Monday, February 27 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, December 7 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, January 12 by JP Morgan.