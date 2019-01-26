O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Thomas Story & Son Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Csat Investment Advisory LP Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Stake as Share Value Declined

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 69.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 12,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $875,000, down from 17,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $149.01. About 22.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since January 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data transparency; 22/05/2018 – MANY EUROPEANS USED FACEBOOK SAFETY CHECK TOOL AFTER ATTACKS-ZUCKERBERG; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCES TOOLS TO MAKE FUNDRAISERS MORE IMPACTFUL; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK GIVES UPDATE ON TARGETING OPTIONS REVIEW; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to roll out WhatsApp payment services in India as early as next week, despite only three of; 01/04/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety:; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Senate advances bill to penalize websites for sex trafficking; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing

Thomas Story & Son Llc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 2.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc sold 938 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.01 million, down from 32,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $337.44. About 751,023 shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since January 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30 after the close. They expect $2.17 EPS, down 1.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.24 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.30% EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $175.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 9,211 shares to 9,295 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) by 10,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET).

Thomas Story & Son Llc, which manages about $226.08 million and $189.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 138,635 shares to 154,231 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6 after the close. They expect $3.75 earnings per share, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39 million for 22.50 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.