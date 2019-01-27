Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

We are contrasting Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 10.77M -1.87 0.00 Affimed N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -775.4% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -82.1% -63.5%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16.2 and a Quick Ratio of 16.2. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is pshown Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s ratings and recommmendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Affimed N.V. has a consensus target price of $4.5, with potential upside of 35.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 42.9%. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.6%. Comparatively, Affimed N.V. has 16.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -44.53% 52.14% -23.93% 0% 0% -47.41% Affimed N.V. -20.09% -9.6% -25.42% 70.48% 88.42% 175.38%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Affimed N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.