As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Price Declined, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Cut by $437,125 Its Position; Boston Properties (BXP) Shareholder Ci Investments Trimmed Holding by $17.37 Million as Shares Declined

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 96.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 141,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $620,000, down from 146,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $123.48. About 722,084 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 2.44% since January 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 14.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 1,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,366 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53M, down from 10,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $244.95. About 3.82M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since January 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $13.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 64,508 shares to 299,454 shares, valued at $24.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 362,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on January, 29 after the close. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 12.75% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.49 per share. BXP’s profit will be $287.69M for 18.38 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $615.05 million for 48.60 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

